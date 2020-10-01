ICT to Houston: Southwest Airlines to start direct flights for the holidays starting Nov. 23

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport announced via Twitter Thursday Southwest Airlines will offer direct flights from Wichita to Houston Hobby Airport starting Nov. 23.

The service will operate on peak travel days around Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s holidays.

Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport said they will release more details soon regarding this announcement.

