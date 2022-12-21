WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita-area roads are getting dangerous. There have been a number of crashes and slide-offs since about noon Wednesday.
The Wichita Police Department is asking drivers to avoid Kellogg, I-135, I-235, and K-96.
“Alright, Wichita, the weather system is here!” WPD said on social media. “Due to the raised roads and bridges starting to collect ice, we have wrecks on Kellogg, 135, 235, & K96. If you MUST drive, use alternate routes and allow for extra travel time. Drive safely!”
The Emergency Accident Reporting Plan is now in effect for Wichita.
Under EARP, if you are involved in an accident, and no one is hurt, no drugs or alcohol are involved, and both vehicles can be driven away, exchange insurance and other information with the other driver.
You then have 24 hours to fill out an accident report form. They can be found at each patrol station or online by clicking here.