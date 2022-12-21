Emergency crews respond to a crash at Kellogg and Armour in Wichita at 1:20 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2022. (Courtesy WichWay.org)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita-area roads are getting dangerous. There have been a number of crashes and slide-offs since about noon Wednesday.

The Wichita Police Department is asking drivers to avoid Kellogg, I-135, I-235, and K-96.

“Alright, Wichita, the weather system is here!” WPD said on social media. “Due to the raised roads and bridges starting to collect ice, we have wrecks on Kellogg, 135, 235, & K96. If you MUST drive, use alternate routes and allow for extra travel time. Drive safely!”

The Emergency Accident Reporting Plan is now in effect for Wichita.

Under EARP, if you are involved in an accident, and no one is hurt, no drugs or alcohol are involved, and both vehicles can be driven away, exchange insurance and other information with the other driver.

Emergency crews respond to a crash at Kellogg and Armour in Wichita at 1:20 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2022. (Courtesy WichWay.org)

Police work a crash on Kellogg near Topeka in Wichita on Dec. 21, 2022. (Courtesy WichWay.org)

Some vehicles are sliding off of I-135 at 21st Street North. (Courtesy WichWay.org)

First responders work at a vehicle crash at Kellogg and Maize in west Wichita the morning of Dec. 21, 2022. (Courtesy KanDrive.org and WichWay.org)

You then have 24 hours to fill out an accident report form. They can be found at each patrol station or online by clicking here.