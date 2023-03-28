WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you are traveling in northwest Kansas on Tuesday, be on the lookout for icy and slick roads.

The Kansas Department of Transportation said roads are partial to completely covered in northwest Kansas. Click here for the latest conditions.

Overnight, into the early morning, the area saw freezing fog and some snow. Several counties are under a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman said Trego County has some of the worst weather. He said if you are traveling, take it slow and be vigilant.