Identification of ‘Miss Molly’ confirmed through dental records

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Saline County Sheriff’s Office said the identification of ‘Miss Molly’ has been confirmed through dental records.

Last July, the body of ‘Miss Molly’ was exhumed so that samples could be obtained for DNA testing.

The resulting DNA profile was entered in the FBI Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), and in late February, the sheriff’s office was notified that a possible familial match was obtained. After further

examination, the sheriff’s office said the match provided positive identification through dental records.

‘Miss Molly’ was found dead in Mulberry Creek along Interstate 70 in Saline County on January 25, 1986. Authorities investigated her death as a homicide. No one was arrested in connection to the case.

There will be a press conference on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Saline County Sheriff’s Office on the case.

