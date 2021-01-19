‘If he wants me to win something I will win it’: Wichitans compelled to buy lottery tickets

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Lottery players will have another shot at the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history after Tuesday night’s drawing didn’t turn up a winner.

On Tuesday afternoon, Wichitans felt moved to go buy tickets at the QuikTrip at Broadway and Murdock.

“It is fun and keeps you on your toes and time goes by quick,” said Austin Gerbais, a QuikTrip employee.

Much of the attention focused on a new lottery ticket machine in the corner where people can purchase their own tickets. Some let the machine generate the numbers.

“Just randomly,” Ramon Nguyen said.

“I never do this,” Larry Catlett said. “But I got this feeling, the spirit I call it.”

He struggles with using the new lottery machine but also struggles with the spiritual side of even being here. He still felt spiritually compelled by God.

“I feel, I believe that if he wants me to have something, he is going to give it to me,” Catlett said. “I do not have to look for it or try, so this might be interfering with my worldview.”

He has a good feeling about what he would do with the money to.

“Church, 10% I would tithe and my grandkids,” he explained.

So maybe, it will be a lucky ticket or one sent from above. Either way, Gerbais hopes the ticket is destined to come from here.

“They always say if I win I will give you some,” he said.

Employees say they have seen people buy nearly $300 worth of tickets.

The winning numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing were: 10-19-26-28-50 and a Mega Ball of 16.