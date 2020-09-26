Fake auto sales rise during pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Better Business Bureau warns that online vehicle scams have skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Denise Groene, state BBB director, says many people are falling for low prices. She warns if a price seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Groene says a common scam tactic is to put a photo of a vehicle online and ask for cash up-front. The pictures are usually taken from another ad. This can be caught with a simple search.

“You can also do a reverse image search. For example, if you find a car that you’re interested in click it into google images and see if there are any postings throughout the country for that vehicle,” Groene said.

She recommends people should always ask to meet the seller and see the car in-person. Another big warning sign if you’re asked to wire money or use a gift card for the transaction.

For more details on how to safely buy a used car you can visit this page.

