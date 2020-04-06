If you live in Kansas, you could have money waiting for you

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Wednesday, April 3, 2019, file photo shows a box filled with dollar bills. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Do you have unclaimed money? Right now, Kansas has more than $350 million in unclaimed property they’d like to return to residents, according to Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner.

What kinds of properties are they?

  • Court deposits
  • Dormant checking accounts
  • Dormant savings accounts
  • Insurance benefits
  • Oil and gas royalties
  • Safe-deposit box contents
  • Stock and cash dividends
  • Utility deposits
  • Wages

Click or tap here to see if you have unclaimed property waiting for you.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories