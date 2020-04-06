If you live in Kansas, you could have money waiting for you

Do you have unclaimed money? Right now, Kansas has more than $350 million in unclaimed property they’d like to return to residents, according to Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner.

What kinds of properties are they?

Court deposits

Dormant checking accounts

Dormant savings accounts

Insurance benefits

Oil and gas royalties

Safe-deposit box contents

Stock and cash dividends

Utility deposits

Wages

Click or tap here to see if you have unclaimed property waiting for you.

