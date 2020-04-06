If you live in Kansas, you could have money waiting for you

Do you have unclaimed money? Right now, Kansas has more than $350 million in unclaimed property they’d like to return to residents, according to Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner.
What kinds of properties are they?
- Court deposits
- Dormant checking accounts
- Dormant savings accounts
- Insurance benefits
- Oil and gas royalties
- Safe-deposit box contents
- Stock and cash dividends
- Utility deposits
- Wages
Click or tap here to see if you have unclaimed property waiting for you.
