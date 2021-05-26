If you missed the super blood moon eclipse in Kansas Wednesday morning, watch the video and see the gallery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Earth’s shadow crept across the super blood moon on early Wednesday morning. KSN News caught the eclipse on our Skyview Wichita camera before clouds moved in.

A super blood moon is when a full lunar eclipse coincides with a supermoon, which is when the moon is particularly close to Earth and appears brighter than normal. As the moon moved fully into Earth’s shadow, it appeared to turn red.

It’s the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years. Unlike a solar eclipse, there’s no harm in looking at an eclipsed moon.

While the total eclipse was just 15 minutes, the entire show lasted about five hours.

The full moon is more than 220,000 miles away. It’s this proximity that qualifies it as a supermoon, making it appear slightly bigger and more brilliant in the sky.

Night owls in Hawaii and the western part of North America had the best view. Sky gazers along the U.S. East Coast were out of luck because the moon was setting and the sun rising.

