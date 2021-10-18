If you see extra flying and emergency activity around McConnell Air Force Base this week, here’s why

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – McConnell’s 22nd Air Refueling Wing will conduct a base-wide exercise this Monday through Friday.

The exercise is designed to test the capability and readiness of McConnell Airmen to support combat operations, maintain combat readiness and practice emergency response procedures.

Visitors may experience brief delays due to increased security measures. Some of the following effects of the exercises could include:

Increased flying activity.

Emergency response vehicles will be moving around the base.

Security measures may be increased.

“Giant Voice” loudspeakers might be activated.

Telephonic and electronic notification methods will be utilized.

Alert sirens may be sounded.

Smoke may be visible.

Ground burst simulators may be heard.

McConnell officials want to assure the public that this activity is planned and controlled. The intention of the exercises is to present real-world situations to test the limits of the responsiveness and preparedness of the Wing’s units.