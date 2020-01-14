‘If you see something, say something’: Local organization speaks out on child abuse

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Diana Schunn, executive director at the Sedgwick County Child Advocacy Center, says the organization sees around 2,300 cases of child abuse each year.

“It’s easy to want to believe the best in people and not expect the worse,” said Schunn.

The center provides a lot of resources for children, including therapy. She says sometimes people don’t report suspected abuse because they may not believe the child or believe something else is going on.

“Could it be child abuse? Could there be an alternate explanation in relation to why the child is acting the way that they are?” added Schunn.

This is why she encourages everyone if you see something that doesn’t seem right, say something.

“We encourage people that do have concerns to air on the side of making a report rather than trying to convince yourself that something isn’t happening,” said Schunn.

If you suspect a child to be a victim of child abuse, here are some numbers you can call.

• Call 911

• WPD Exploited and Missing Child Unit at 316-660-9494

• Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111

• See Something, Say Something Hotline at 316-559-2282

• Kansas Protection Report Center at 1-800-922-5330

• Kansas Children’s Service League at 316- 942-4261

