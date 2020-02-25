1  of  11
IHOP giving away free pancakes for National Pancake Day

It’s National Pancake Day at IHOP on Tuesday.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Feb. 25, participating IHOP restaurants are giving away free short stacks of buttermilk pancakes.

This year, in addition to a free short stack, customers can enter a contest to win 250,000 prizes, including free pancakes for life.

National Pancake Day is a fundraiser for IHOP’s charity partners, including Shriners Hospital for Children.

IHOP has raised more than $30 million for charity since it started IHOP National Pancake Day in 2006.

To find a local IHOP restaurant or to donate online, visit www.ihoppancakeday.com.

