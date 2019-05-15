‘I’ll stop when I can’t get up to come to work’: 72-year-old starts new career in law enforcement

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County’s newest detention deputy is crossing off one of the last things on his bucket list. Deputy Patrick Rose is 72.

Not only is he the oldest employee at the detention center, he is also the oldest member of the sheriff’s office.

But, he did not let that get in the way of living his dream of working in law enforcement.

Rose is so comfortable in his role at the Sedgwick County Jail, you would think he has been there for decades.

“The inmates respect me and like me,” he said.

But, this is just the beginning of the 72-year-old’s law enforcement career.

This is part of a long list of goals Rose has made for himself.

“As a little kid, I always wanted to be a Marine,” he said.

That was the first dream he tackled.

And, then he was a horse wrangler working at resorts in his home state of Arizona.

He did not stop there, and then joined the medical field.

“I was a critical care nurse for 23 years,” said Rose.

Rose retired in 2010, but felt something was still missing in his life.

“I was retired and sitting on the couch watching TV, I saw an ad that they were hiring here,” he said.

And so came several tests.

“The physical part I think was the worst,” said Rose.

With some preparation and time in the gym, he passed.

And, now he says there is no turning back.

“I’ll stop when I can’t get up to come to work,” said Rose.

And, while he said he has accomplished everything he has ever dreamed of, there is one more opportunity he would not pass up.

“I’m not a millionaire,” said Rose. “But, that’s it.”

Rose says you should not feel limited because of your age.

He says if you feel like you are up for the test, he encourages others to join the detention center as well.