Illegal drugs might have contributed to June 4 injury accident

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Arkansas City Police Department is investigating the possibility that illegal drugs might have played a role in an injury accident Tuesday in northwest Ark City.

The driver, a 33-year-old Winfield man who was the sole occupant, sustained multiple injuries and was transported to South Central Kansas Medical Center for treatment.

Officers responded about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 3500 block of North Eighth Street for a report of an injury accident. They found that a small pickup truck had collided with a utility pole.

Interviews with witnesses indicated the vehicle might have been swerving erratically just prior to leaving the roadway and striking the pole.

Investigators have reason to suspect that illegal drugs might have been a contributing factor in the accident. Further investigation is ongoing and possible charges will be determined at a future time.