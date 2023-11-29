PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Illegal gaming machines were removed from a gas station in Park City Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at the Phillips 66 gas station located at 61st Street and Interstate I-135.

Randy Evans with the Kansas Gaming and Racing Commission tells KSN there were 13 machines removed, along with other evidence pertaining to an illegal gaming operation

Evans says the machines removed were electronic gaming machines (EGM’s).

According to Kansas State Stature 74-8702 (d) (1), “electronic gaming machine” means any electronic, electromechanical, video or computerized device, contrivance or machine authorized by the Kansas lottery that, upon insertion of cash, tokens, electronic cards or any consideration, is available to play, operate or simulate the play of a game authorized by the Kansas lottery pursuant to the Kansas expanded lottery act, including, but not limited to, bingo, poker, blackjack, keno and slot machines, and that may deliver or entitle the player operating the machine to receive cash, tokens, merchandise or credits that may be redeemed for cash. Electronic gaming machines may use bill validators and may be single-position reel-type, single or multi-game video and single-position multi-game video electronic game, including, but not limited to, poker, blackjack and slot machines. Electronic gaming machines shall be directly linked to a central computer at a location determined by the executive director for purposes of security, monitoring and auditing.

The electronic gaming machines at the gas station were illegal, hence why they were removed.

The Park City Police Department assisted the Kansas Gaming and Racing Commission with the removal of the illegal machines.