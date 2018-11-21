Illuminations kicks off at Botanica Friday night
Illuminations, Wichita's premier light display, is taking place at Botanica starting Friday, Nov. 23.
There are more than two million lights, themed gardens, live music, and Santa.
Tickets are $10 for adults. $7 for members, military & youth. Children ages 2 and under are FREE.
Illuminations is open from Nov. 23rd-Dec. 31st from 5:30-8:30pm, but will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
