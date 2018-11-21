Local

Illuminations kicks off at Botanica Friday night

Posted: Nov 21, 2018 12:09 PM CST

Updated: Nov 21, 2018 12:14 PM CST

Illuminations, Wichita's premier light display, is taking place at Botanica starting Friday, Nov. 23. 

There are more than two million lights, themed gardens, live music, and Santa. 

Tickets are $10 for adults. $7 for members, military & youth. Children ages 2 and under are FREE. 

Illuminations is open from Nov. 23rd-Dec. 31st from 5:30-8:30pm, but will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

For more information on Illuminations, click here.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center