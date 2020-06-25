‘I’m not heartless, I just want justice’: Kaufman survivor speaks out after he applies for early release

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For 18 years, Nancy Jensen fought to have authorities believe her story as a survivor of Arlan Kaufman and his “therapy” sessions.

“I fell apart, maybe Kaufman was right? Every time my husband and I had a little spat, maybe Kaufman was right because I wasn’t believed because no one stopped him,” she said.

In 2006, Kaufman was sentenced to 30 years in prison for forcing residents to work naked at his farm in Newton and perform sexual acts all while billing their families and the government for what they called “nude therapy” sessions.

Jensen was one of the survivors that had to endure the mental and physical abuse.

“I was locked up with no clothes on for three weeks,” she remembered. “I was sicker mentally after Kaufman house than I ever was before Kaufman house.”

Kaufman, now 83, has stage four prostate cancer and is applying for a compassionate release.

“From the motion they presented, he has no, he has no remorse, no admitting of wrong, he hasn’t changed,” said Jensen.

More than a dozen letters were written in support of Kaufman’s early release. Jensen is pleading in a letter of her own to keep him behind bars.

“This is not about releasing a sick old man who has done his time. This is about justice for those who never had a life because of what he did to them and those of us who still live with the mental scars,” she wrote in the letter.

Jensen is now praying for justice.

“Just because the Kaufman house closed, just because he has spent 15 years in prison. We are going to live with what he did to us for the rest of our life.”

The District Court of Kansas says it will oppose Kaufman’s request for early release. They will be submitting their reasoning to the court before the July 3 decision date.

