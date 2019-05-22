‘I’m tired of it. It’s frustrating’: Saline County residents continue to deal with flooding

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Saline County has been hit by all the rain over the last few days.

Several rivers in the county are close to reaching flood levels, and local leaders expect it to get worse throughout the next few days.

So, they are taking a proactive approach to help residents stay safe.

Those residents say in the meantime, they hope the rain will slow down.

“I’m tired of it. It’s frustrating,” said Diana Cameron, a Gypsum resident.

The rain is not stopping in Saline County, and neither are residents.

The county is offering free sandbags, to help people with flooding. And, they are taking advantage.

“I came to get sandbags because I’m getting water in my basement,” said Cameron. “The last time we had that big rain, a week ago- and yesterday was the third time.”

Lisa Gooden is also feeling the impact from all the rain.

“I’m getting some sandbags to put in our backyard to try to keep the water from coming up to our foundation, because our backyard is flooded,” she said.

The county is also offering a place for residents to drop off their pets at the Saline County Expo Center, if they need to evacuate.

“The horses are here because of the flooding that that’s been happening county wide, state wide,” said Dakkota Deister, of the Saline County Livestock Expo. “People are allowed to bring them here, so they have a safe place to stay.”

The First Covenant Church of Salina is offering a place to stay if anyone needs to evacuate.

“The Red Cross asked if we could help with providing a shelter at our church for people who might need assistance. So, we’re happy to be a shelter.”

For anyone who needs to evacuate, the church says they will provide assistance during the duration of the flooding.

For more information on flooding, whether you need information on road closures, evacuations, and pet safety, go to the City of Salina website.