Immigration Heritage Month Celebration held in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – June is Immigrant Heritage Month and Wichitans came together for a community celebration.

The Immigration Support Services Network sponsored a Celebration of Immigrants event Saturday, a free community affair at Hilltop Community Center.

The event included food, music, a fashion show as well as the 2019 Immigrant Heritage Scholarship. The goal of the event is to promote inclusion.

“It is a good time to remember America’s immigrant roots, but also celebrate the contributions of immigrants to the nation,” Sandrine Lisk of the ISSN said.

The ISSN was formed in 2010 and is made up of more than dozen members and organizations in the area.