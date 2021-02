LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Northern Heights High School in Lyon County went on lockdown at 7:28 a.m. after deputies for the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office received an “imminent threat.”

Deputies made contact with a 16-year-old boy who was taken into custody. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office believes the suspect acted alone and no one was involved.

The sheriff’s office said no one was in immediate danger and it will investigate.