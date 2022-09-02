WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fall is around the corner, which means the sun will soon be setting earlier.

“I won’t even come down (to Old Town) at night cause it’s creepy,” said Leslie Snow, a Wichita resident.

“I won’t come down alone,” Carol Cummings said.

Wichita’s Old Town Association is hoping to change that mindset by improving security lighting in the area.

“Bad things don’t happen in Old Town until after midnight, it’s kind of a thing. But we want to make sure families are always comfortable here in the evenings walking around and when they take shortcuts, they need to feel good about that,” said Debra Fraser, President of the Old Town Association.

Thanks to a Federal ARPA grant for more than $19,000 dollars a project to bring new lighting is in the works.

“Some of the alleyways, parking lots, and parking garages. The city is also adding some, but we’re going to work with them and supplement sort of fill in any holes that they might have,” Fraser said.

Fraser believes by improving lighting, it will bring more people to the area.



“I don’t really worry about it I just go about my business and don’t worry about it. Some people it may actually make a difference for them,” said Tony Corby.

Others are all for it.

“I used to come down for dinner a lot but not recently but I would come back if it were more secure,” Cummings said.

“It is a little scary walking in the darker alleyways. So, if there is light then I’m sure I’ll definitely come down more,” said Andrea Rathbun.

The Old Town Association is looking to get official plans for the security lighting underway soon. Then have engineers put in the new security lights by the first of the year.