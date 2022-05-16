WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita drivers who use 17th Street in the area of McAdams Park and U.S. Interstate 135 may notice something is missing – orange traffic cones. The City of Wichita said the roadwork that started there a year and a half ago is finished.

In November of 2020, workers began the process of improving drainage, waterlines and pavement going west to Broadway.

The project replaced the undersized drainage system and widened the roadway to accommodate three lanes and on-street bike lanes. The City also added sidewalks on both sides of the street.

Workers added a turn lane, bicycle lanes, and sidewalks as part of an improvement project on 17th Street North in Wichita. (Courtesy City of Wichita)

A lot of the work wrapped up last September, but crews were still working around the railroad tracks east of Broadway.

On Monday, the City announced the work is completed, and road construction in the area has wrapped up.