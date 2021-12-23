Improvements at USPS make last minute shipments deliverable

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More than 2.3 billion pieces of mail have been processed and delivered for the holidays. Nationwide, the post office has seen the number of packages increase because of online shopping. To help deal with that, the United States Postal Service invested 40 billion dollars in upgrading equipment.

In Wichita, the USPS added new processing machines to get shipments delivered faster, just in time for one of the busiest times of the year.

Employees unload packages on the conveyor with barcodes facing up, that way each package can be scanned. From there, it moves down the conveyor and is programmed to drop in the right bin to go towards its final destination.

It’s allowing USPS to move full speed ahead as many people are pushing the envelope to get those holiday packages delivered.

“Mailing some packages to some friends for Christmas, I got a late start, but that’s my fault,” said Collin O’Neal, who is mailing out some packages.

It all came with preparation. USPS Strategic Communications Specialist, Mark Inglett, said the preps started at the start of the year.

“Our new postmaster general, Louis Dejoy, looked at game footage and said, you know what, let’s make some improvements,” said Inglett. “We started in February and we’ve converted 63,000 pre-career employees into career positions, brought on another 60,000 pre-career, and then 40,000 seasonal employees.”

Not only that, but USPS has leased 46 annexes around the country that is within 5 miles of processing facilities, giving better opportunities for transportation.

Also, adding in a new sorting machine.

“We just added additional machines to get more capabilities to process more mail,” said Inglett.

The new machine sorts 32,000 packages every hour, which means 75,000 packages are processed every 24 hours per machine. This makes it 12 times faster than manually sorting mail.

It’s making for a solid delivery, while getting the stamp of approval from those last-minute gifters.

“We are ready for the holidays,” said Inglett.

“I am glad that they got some new equipment, and they are getting some things to make their job easier,” said O’Neal.

While the window to ship gifts for Christmas has closed, crews expect to be just as busy throughout the rest of the year.

The advice for those awaiting packages, make sure to leave the porch light on and put your dogs out of the way, so they can deliver your package.