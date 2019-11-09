Improvements coming to dangerous southern Sedgwick County intersection

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan (KSNW) – Changes are coming to what some call a dangerous intersection. Several accidents have been reported at 119th Street South and Hydraulic including some deadly crashes.

“It’s a common thing every couple of weeks we hear screeching breaks and a thud,” said Michael Mangus.

Mangus has lived near 119th and Hydraulic for almost 20 years. He says many drivers going south on Hydraulic end up running the stop sign because it’s hard to see oncoming traffic. Then add distracted driving and drivers not going the speed limit he said makes matters worse.

What makes this intersection more complicated, multiple agencies service the area. The intersection sits on the Sedgwick and Sumner County line and 119th is a state highway.

Since the summer, State Representative Cherly Helmer started reaching out to the multiple agencies to get something done to the problematic intersection. After two men were killed in the area in August, State Representative Cheryl Helmer went to K-DOT to continue pushing for safety improvements to the intersection.

“I think there’s a lot of things they’re considering but they want to make sure what the right thing is and what will work here,” said Rep. Helmer (R).

KDOT conducted a preliminary traffic study and will make changes to the north leg of the intersection:

Replace the two existing stop-ahead warning signs with two fluorescent yellow 48-by-48 inch stop ahead warning signs

Add yellow sheeting to the posts of the stop-ahead warning signs

Add red reflective sheeting to the stop sign posts

Install a 36-inch left-side stop sign

KDOT said the changes are based on preliminary findings of a continuing study of the intersection by KDOT. After the August double fatality accident, KDOT added a second stop-ahead sign and a 24-inch reflective stripe on the pavement at the stop sign on the north leg of the intersection.

Mangus said those changes may help but still feels more should be done.

“I really think that the solar powered flashing light on top of the stop sign and rumble strips is what they need to do,” said Mangus.

KDOT plans to complete the draft study by the end of this year. It will then go through an internal review before being released.