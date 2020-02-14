In a year full of blessings and surprises, Randi Mahomes reveals her best one yet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t the only winners this football season. Variety KC scored a major donation to help local kids thanks to a certain MVP mom.

Randi Mahomes was in Kansas City from Texas to attend the Super Bowl parade. But before celebrating with the team, she wanted to celebrate her birthday fundraiser with an 11-year-old boy.

Her jersey may have said “QB Producer,” but she wants to be known for more than that.

Just being able to help one person is the biggest, best blessing that has happened to me this year, and I’m not even kidding,” she told WDAF-TV.

Mahomes held a Facebook birthday fundraiser to help Variety KC’s kids. It’s a children’s charity that helps kids with special needs stay mobile and connected to the community.

“Oh my gosh, this has been the best birthday. I felt so loved. I literally set the goal at $200,” she said.

“She raised over $7,000 with her birthday fundraiser, which was able to buy a very nice piece of equipment for a local child,” Deborah Wiebrecht with Variety KC said.

Hidden for a special reveal, 11-year-old Jesus was surprised with a specially equipped wheelchair.

“This makes it worth it. I feel so blessed,” Mahomes said.

She’s thrilled Jesus can now play basketball like her daughter, Mia, who is around the same age.

The surprise was much to the delight of Jesus.

“I mean, I have no words. It’s crazy because I’ve always like wanted this to play basketball, shooting hoops, and now it’s here,” he said.

