In-person enrollment begins Monday at Wichita Public Schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools in-person enrollment is Monday, July 29 – Wednesday, July 31.

Enrollment times at all schools will be:

July 29 – 30: 12 – 7 p.m.

July 30: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The district said parents can go to www.usd259.org/enroll to print off and complete common enrollment forms before they go to their child’s school to enroll during in-person enrollment.

Schools will also assist parents to set up a ParentVue account during in-person enrollment to complete the process online.

Click here for more information about enrollment and what’s new for 2019-20 enrollment process.