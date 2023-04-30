WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The inaugural Tour de Wichita Sunday raised money for Great Plains Diabetes and Bike Walk Wichita.

“Tour de Wichita is more than just a fun ride and walk supporting the great work of Bike Walk Wichita and Great Plains Diabetes. It is a Sunday afternoon experience with stops at some of ICT’s most popular hangouts and photo opportunities,” the Tour de Wichita website states.

The tour started and ended at the Wave and explored the Douglas Design District, Downtown ICT, Midtown, NorthEnd, Delano and “a lot in between.”

Tourists could take a 5-mile urban hike, a 2.5-mile downtown history tour or a 14.5-mile urban ride.

“We rode both bike lanes and bike paths today. Some along the river, some under I-135,” Mim Hiesterman said.

After the tour, guests could stay at the Wave for a party that included activities, inflatables for all ages, music from Monterey Jack, vendor tables, local brews and food.

“We’ve had over 500 people at this event, for the inaugural event, this is our first year, and so we’re very proud to have Tour de Wichita and have people walk and ride this beautiful city,” Bike Walk Wichita Program Coordinator Aimee Basham said.