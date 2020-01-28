Inauguration: New pedestrian bridge named after former Commissioner Tim Norton

After nearly one year of construction, the Tim Norton Pedestrian Bridge along Meridian is complete.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSN) – After nearly one year of construction, the Tim Norton Pedestrian Bridge along Meridian is complete.

The project was made possible with partnerships involving Sedgwick County, City of Haysville, and Wichita Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WAMPO).

Designed by WSP and constructed by King Construction, the 907 foot-long bridge spans the M.S. Mitch Mitchell Floodway and connects to existing pathways to the north and south.

The total cost of the bridge is $3.2 million.

This bridge supports the County’s continuing effort to complete inter-city pedestrian linkages and encourage overall walkability, such as the Aviation Pathway connecting Derby, Mulvane, McConnell Air Force Base, and Wichita.

“This project has been more than a decade in the making and its completion speaks to the value of partnerships, especially our friends at WAMPO and Mayor Armstrong and the Haysville City Council who had the vision and determination to complete this project,” said Commissioner Michael O’Donnell, whose District 2 includes the bridge.

The original application for the bridge was submitted to WAMPO in 2009 for construction between 2010 and 2019.

It had funding set aside in the 2014 County’s Capital Improvement Project budget but, due to the bids being higher than anticipated, the project did not move ahead.

The bridge was named after Norton, the former commissioner who was an early supporter, champion and longtime public servant representing District 2.

“Commissioner Norton served this district honorably for years,” Commissioner O’Donnell said.