SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — On Sunday, May 22 through Saturday, June 4, there will be an increased presence of law enforcement agencies on Sedgwick County roads as part of the 2022 Kansas Click It or Ticket campaign.

The Click It or Ticket campaign aims “to drastically reduce the number of preventable deaths and injuries that occur when unbelted drivers and passengers are involved in traffic crashes.”

Just make it click. Lieutenant Benjamin Blick

According to Lieutenant Benjamin Blick, with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, “The instant you buckle up before driving or riding in the front seat of a car or truck, you cut your risk of a fatal injury in a crash nearly in half. That’s a massive return on the investment of putting on a seatbelt. Being buckled up during a crash helps keep you safe and secure inside your vehicle, as being ejected from a vehicle is almost always deadly. Additionally, your vehicle’s other safety features, particularly airbags, can’t work as effectively if you’re not buckled up, they are designed to work together.”

During the Click It or Ticket campaign, drivers on Kansas roads will be met with extra enforcement specifically on the Kansas Safety Belt Use Act and the Kansas Child Passenger Safety Act. Both statutes require that all occupants in a car must be appropriately restrained.