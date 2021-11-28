Increasing the number of vaccinated residents in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — COVID-19 vaccines are continuing to roll out in Sedgwick County. Several families rolling up their sleeves this weekend to get their first, second, or third dose. After a couple of days off the vaccination clinic in Sedgwick County saw several families Saturday. Kids, parents, and grandparents all ready to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

“Well, we want to keep our families safe especially grandparents and we have immune-compromised people in our family. So, we want to keep them protected but also keep the kids protected and able to stay in school to prevent the COVID-19 infection,” said Amanda Willis, mother who vaccinated her kids.

Many families said they were grateful to have the opportunity to get their vaccines before the big holidays. Two kids who receive the vaccine said thanks to the vaccine they were able to spend Thanksgiving dinner with a large group of people like other years.

“Their grandma has cancer. So, it’s been really scary for them to not be able to see her and maybe get her sick. So, they are excited. They cannot worry about that so much,” said Casey Yingling, mother who vaccinated her kids.

So far, Sedgwick county has vaccinated around 260,000 Kansans. If you wish to get vaccinated, you can schedule an appointment here.