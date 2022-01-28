WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichitans who remember the 1977 TV series “The Incredible Hulk” will want to be in attendance of the Wichita Thunder game on March 4, when Lou Ferrigno, who was cast to play the Hulk, will drop the ceremonial faceoff to start the game.

The game, which will take place on Scout Night, sponsored by The Boy Scouts of America – Quivira Council, will be between the Wichita Thunder and the Kansas City Mavericks.

As a part of Scout Night, scouts can stay after the game for a Scout Night Sleepover at the arena.

On behalf of Ferrigno, one fan will win a four-pack of tickets to the ICT Comic-Con, along with an autographed picture of Ferrigno for the winner of a contest at intermission of the game.

While Ferrigno is best known for his role as the Hulk, Ferrigno also starred in Hercules, Pumping Iron, and The Seven Magnificent Gladiators.

He is also an accomplished bodybuilder, winning consecutive International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) Mr. Universe titles in 1973 and 1974.

Ferrigno will also be making an appearance at the ICT Comic-Con, joining Superman Dean Cain, Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), and many more.

The Wichita Thunder’s next game is set for Saturday, Jan. 29, against the Tulsa Oilers. The game is set for 7:05 p.m.

For Boy Scouts who want more information, you can visit the Wichita Thunder’s website by clicking here.