WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, Mark Arts hosted Art Together, an event that offers families a chance to create and appreciate art.

Art Together provides opportunities for families to create and appreciate art through storytime, art projects and performances.

Saturday’s event included storytime in the gallery, art projects inspired by India`s unique regions, musical performances, Henna tattoos, cultural dancing, rangoli, a puppet show, and more.

Art projects included mandala sun catchers, bangle crafts, fish wire parrots, and paper lanterns. Performances included instrumental shows, Mohiniattam dance, Bharatanatyam dance, Bollywood performance, classical vocal performance, a live art show, Odissi dance, and

Ram Dhun dance.

The event was free for all ages.

Upcoming Art Together events: