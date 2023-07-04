Independence Day was marked with a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park. It took place at the American Revolutionary War Memorial. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Independence Day was marked with a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park. It took place at the American Revolutionary War Memorial.

American Revolutionary War Memorial (KSN Photo)

The ceremony recognized the soldiers who fought for the nation’s independence. It featured a speaker, color guard, rifle salute, a bugler playing the national anthem, as well as taps

The Veterans Memorial Park Board says it encourages all Wichitans to attend events at the park they call a hidden gem. The board works with Visit Wichita, but members say their work is far from over.

“But that doesn’t solve the whole problem because I think some people that live here and live here for years don’t know about it, so we still have some work to do, and we try to do that,” said John Offerman, chairman of the Veterans Memorial Park Board.

To see the list of memorials at the park, click here.