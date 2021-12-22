Man killed after being thrown, run over by skid loader

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WDAF) — The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 29-year-old Independence, Missouri man was killed Monday evening following an incident with a skid loader.

Deputies responded to the incident around 5:45 p.m. Monday on private property on Turner Road near 207th Street.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was operating the skid loader when he was thrown from it after the load he was moving shifted. The loader then drove over him.

The victim was declared dead at 5:59 p.m. by medical officials on scene.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and the victim has not been identified at this time.

