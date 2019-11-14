Independent investigation released into death of Garden City Community College football player

Breaking News
Posted: / Updated:

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – An independent investigation has been released in the death of a Garden City Community College football player from New Jersey.

On August 1, 2018, 19-year-old Braeden Bradforth collapsed and died after a pair of workouts on the first day of organized practice. An autopsy showed exertional heat stroke was the cause.

After Braeden’s death, the independent investigation was chartered by the Garden City Community College Board of Turstees. The team was asked to identify facts that caused or contributed to Braeden’s death. Information was obtained from the college, Garden City; Finney County; attending medical clinics and hospital in Garden City and Neptune, N.J.; and the Bradforth family.

The report listed a “a striking lack of leadership” and “lack of oversight” set off a series of events that ended with Bradforth’s death: “a poorly designed and administered conditioning test for an unconditioned, non-acclimated student-athlete, and failure of paramedics and hospital emergency room staff at St. Catherine Hospital to recognize and treat an obvious case of exertional heat illness.”

