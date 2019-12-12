Independent Wichita film premieres on the big screen

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An independent Wichita film hit the big screens on Wednesday night. The film is called “Pearl 2” and was shown at the Warren Old Town Theatre.

“I was at the first premiere. It was awesome. This is going to be phenomenal,” said Teresa Hutton, supporter.

It picks up where “Pearl 1” left off. It follows the main character, Travis, as he struggles with his sobriety and troubled past.

“So we just kind of see his journey as that continues,” said Micah Dennis, writer.

The sequel focuses on character growth, but the real treat movie director Devon Bray says is the growth of production since “Pearl 1’s” release last year.

“We just wanted to take it the next level,” said Bray.

Raising the standard so filmmakers hope will help put Wichita on the map.

“For us to be able to get where we are at right now hopefully this will open the door for so many other filmmakers and actors to have that kind of big break for themselves,” said Dennis.

