Indictment: Honduran citizen attacked immigration officers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A citizen of Honduras was indicted on charges of unlawfully re-entering the United States and attacking immigration officers when they took him into custody in Kansas, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Wednesday.

Gerson Ayala-Alfaro, 27, is charged with one count of unlawfully re-entering the United States after being deported and two counts of assaulting and injuring employees of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The crimes are alleged to have occurred Jan. 17, 2020, in Sumner County, Kan.

If convicted, he faces up to two years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on the re-entry charge and up to 20 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the assault counts. ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lanny Welch is prosecuting.