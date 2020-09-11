Indictment: Cheney man threatened Black teen in racist rant

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Kansas man used social media to send a racist threat to a 15-year-old Black student.

A federal indictment made public Friday charges 20-year-old Gage H. Clausen of Cheney with one count of making a threat via interstate communications.

Clausen is accused of threatening the Cheney High School student and using racist slurs via Snapchat that referred to the teenager as “a filthy farm animal.”

The U.S. attorney’s office says in a news release that if convicted, he could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

