WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, many local Indigenous artists had the chance to share their work at the Mid-America All-Indian Museum.

The market featured artists from all over with print art, jewelry, paintings, and more.

The Warclan Art Collective features three brothers who each have a different art style.

“Anything local benefits everybody the other issue is as indigenous people we don’t really have as much representation, especially in a market that is over-saturated with nonnative made and native-inspired goods we really kind of have to collective effort to have traditional and authentic Native American art representation,” said Taiomah Rutledge with Warclan Art Collective.

The Art Market is held at the museum about one to two times a year.