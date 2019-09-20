Man dies in industrial accident

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A man died in an industrial accident at a grain elevator south of Wichita Friday afternoon.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the victim got stuck in a grain trailer while working at 2850 E. 111th St. South.

Investigators say the victim was in the trailer using a farm implement to suck grain from the trailer and transfer it to another trailer.

According to witnesses, they last saw the man sitting on top of the grain trailer.

When they went back to check on him, they found him inside the trailer. They called 911.

The Sedgwick County Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived at the location and were able to remove the victim. He was pronounced dead at approximately 12:52 p.m.

The sheriff’s office has not released the victim’s name.

