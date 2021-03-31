Infant killed, 3 seriously injured in Topeka crash on Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 7-month-old baby has died after a crash in downtown Topeka on Tuesday according to KSNT News.

An ambulance took four to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the two-vehicle crash shortly before 6 p.m.

In an update, the Topeka Police Department said Wednesday that the investigation indicates that a light-colored SUV was driving the wrong way and hit a gray sedan.

Police said three adults are in critical condition.

A spokesperson for the Topeka Police Department said no officers were chasing either car, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.