SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — Officials say an infant has died in a house fire in suburban Kansas City, Kansas. Fire officials say the fire was reported around 1 a.m. Sunday in Shawnee.

Arriving Shawnee Fire Department fire crews found the house fulling engulfed in flames and called for assistance from surrounding departments to help extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters later found an infant boy dead inside the home.

Authorities have not released the baby’s name. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.