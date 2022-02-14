WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Cupid’s arrow may not be what’s causing some pain this love season. Instead, it could be inflation.

Valentine’s Day kicks off the unofficial wedding planning season, a season that is looking a lot different than couples had dreamed.

What bride-to-be Holly Burbach envisioned for her big day is now being scaled back.

“We saw one venue where you had to use their food, and it was $25 per plate, and I’m like, ‘OK, gee thanks, but no thank you. We’ll go somewhere else,’” Burbach said.

She and her fiance decided to go to a church.

“This is the cheapest option that we found so far,” she said. “We just decided to go with it.”

The challenge is that the couple has to pay for counseling and classes together.

“Those cost money, and we didn’t think of that, and so that’s more money on top of what we were not expecting to spend on things,” Burbach said.

While the brides’ budgets aren’t going far, vendors are in a tight spot.

At Vanya Designs, the lead designer and CEO, Alicia Ybarra, said she does alterations and creates wedding dresses.

“Within the last three to four months, I would say we’re noticing expenses across the board increasing at a higher rate than our sales are increasing,” Ybarra said.

Recently, she’s had to make some adjustments.

“As a business owner, you have to sit down and figure out, OK, what do we need to do here so that we can continue to not only break even, but obviously you need to make a profit too, in order to be a viable business,” Ybarra said.

She said, looking year to date, payroll taxes have increased at least 10%, insurance is up 11%, overhead from rent and utilities is up nearly 20%. In addition, she said shipping expenses and payroll costs have also doubled.

Ybarra said fabric vendors used to offer free shipping, and now that those organizations don’t do that anymore, it’s a big expense for her business.

“We’re not raising our prices just because we want to make an extra buck. We’re doing this because we want to stay in business so that we can continue to serve you and our future brides for years to come,” she said.

Inflation is affecting vendors in all parts of wedding planning.

Catherine Bousquet, the owner of Catherine Seiwert Photography, said most photographers in the area are solopreneurs. She said this means the money that comes in goes directly to their bills and daily needs.

“What they make, how many weddings they book, how much they charge is directly related to whether they pay their bills at home, and so when gas prices increase, or food increases the same way, that sort of deals, that profit margin diminishes,” Bousquet said.

She said it’s a challenge to balance out those costs, and it leaves her as a business owner with no choice.

“We don’t like having to raise costs for our clients because we feel the pain too, and everything else, but it’s just like we can’t make ends meet if we aren’t raising prices,” she said.

Bousquet said you can also expect that with most photographers across the board, it is 20% higher than what was seen in the past.

While it’s not an ideal situation, she said it’s about adapting.

“Don’t feel like you have to spend a lot,” Bousquet said. “If you need to be on a budget for a wedding, then do that, don’t just follow a trend or a fad because that is trendy.”

She said it’s not worth the debt. She said to find what’s most important to you and plan around that for your budget.

“If photography is most important to you, then funnel your budget into that, and if videography is, then funnel your budget into that,” Bousquet said. “If you want people to have the most elaborate experience at a venue then choose the thing that’s most important and focus your budget there and find ways to do it yourself on the other items.”

Burbach saved money by buying a $300 dress and making things herself.

“Don’t do the same thing everybody else has. Make it unique. Make it yourself,” she said.

There is a page called the Wichita Wedding Exchange on Facebook. There are hundreds of wedding decor items you can buy or rent for cheap, recommendations on vendors, and more.