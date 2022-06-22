AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Mustard Seed, an eatery in Augusta, is closing after being open for just over a year due to inflation.

“We just couldn’t go on and struggle with the way we were going, the direction that it was going with the high cost,” said The Mustard Seed Owner Shane Scott.

Inflation is forcing many restaurant owners, like Scott, to make tough decisions.

“We have the choice of either eating that cost or passing it on to the consumer,” Scott said. “And after a while for soups and sandwiches, there’s only so much that the consumer’s willing to pay.”

It’s a battle against what he says is a “three-headed monster.”

“It’s the inflation, it’s the supply chain and the lack of labor — you gotta pay extra to get labor today,” said Scott.

High gas prices are also raising costs.

“The gas prices are really hurting my food cost and making everything more expensive for me,” Scott said.

And with an end not in sight — Scott says, “We have to make the right decision for us and we don’t know when this is going to end.”

The Mustard Seed will be closing its doors for good on Friday.

Tracey Eberhart, a hairstylist and owner of Dream Weavers Salon and Spa across the street from The Mustard Seed, says she hates to see the eatery closing due to inflation.

“I think it’s terrible,” said Eberhart. “It’s [inflation] affected all of us in such a negative way.”

If you are able to stop by The Mustard Seed before it closes, Eberhart recommends her favorite — the club sandwich, or the adult mac and cheese. To see a full menu, click here. The Mustard Seed is located at 502 State Street in downtown Augusta and is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.