Inflation plus supply issues costing customers looking for new tires

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Businesses and customers are navigating the rising costs of tires as we approach the winter season. That, plus the struggle to get tire brands imported from outside of the country, limits options for customers.

“We decided to purchase a new house and had to make decisions in order for that to happen,” explained Wichitan Tony Nation.

Nation says he has needed new tires for the past several months, but it’s just not feasible right now.

“Two tires and it was for the least expensive brand,” explained Nation. “The tires themselves were $55 each, but all in including mount, balance, and the extras sold it was over $240.”

Nation’s sentiment isn’t uncommon for many tire shop customers.

Jesse Camacho with Bosley’s Tire Super Store says, “We get the ‘Man, we didn’t pay this for them last year.’ Yeah, I’m sorry but inflation is real.”

Tire shops, like Neza Tires, have their issues too. With no imports, they can only buy more expensive domestic tires, therefore raising the price for the customer.

Neza’s owner Alberto Dominguez, explained, “I’d say probably last month, I had a customer who buy two tires, and today he tried to buy two more and the price went up $40.”

For Nation, he says he’s still biding his time, “We’re waiting for that yearly bonus to come around. Right now it’s out a can of fix-a-flat in it and hope it works, if not, at some point we’ll have to bite the bullet and maybe just buy one at a time.”

There are some options for customers, many businesses have some sort of financing where customers can pay the amount over a certain time period, but that just depends on which shop you go to.