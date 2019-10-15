Injured dog found in ditch

BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Bel Aire Police Department found a dog with injuries to his face and legs in a ditch on 53rd Street North between Rock and Webb Road.

Courtesy: Bel Aire Police Department

After stabilizing the dog the Heartland Animal Hospital, Sedgwick County Animal Control took the animal to a veterinarian to treat the dog’s injuries.

A Facebook post made by the Bel Aire Police Department says they don’t know how the dog sustained those injuries or where the dog came from.

The police department encourages anyone with information to call (316) 744-6000.

Courtesy: Bel Aire Police Department

Courtesy: Bel Aire Police Department

LATEST STORIES: