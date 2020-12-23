WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Wichita firefighters who were injured while fighting a fire Sunday night have been released from the hospital.
The Wichita Fire Department and EMS responded to a house fire near 12th and Jackson just before 8 p.m. Sunday.
One firefighter suffered severe burns and another was in the cardiac unit after feeling back and shoulder pain. Two other firefighters were treated and released for shoulder injuries and burns.
“Good news UPDATE!Both firefighters that were hospitalized after a recent fire have been released. Please keep them in your prayers as they continue to recover. THANK YOU for all of your support! We appreciate this amazing community we serve!” the Wichita Fire Department said in a social media post.
LATEST STORIES:
- Injured Wichita firefighters released from the hospital
- Kansas reviewing what CARES Act extension means for the unemployed
- VW recalls Beetles to replace Takata air bag inflators
- KCC says Wichita earthquakes not connected to oil and gas activity
- Trump pardons security contractors in deadly Iraq shooting