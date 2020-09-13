Injuries from collision claim life of Barton County bicyclist

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – A bicyclist has died of fatal injuries after being hit with a SUV on a Barton County Highway.

Harold Carson, 78-years-old of Ellingwood, was riding his bicycle west on Highway 56 near the intersection northeast of 60 Avenue when he was struck.

Kansas Highway Patrol says Carson was attempting to make a U-Turn, allegedly, when he was struck by an oncoming SUV.

