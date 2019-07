WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are investigating a crash that injured two men.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of East Mossman, near Grove and Murdock.

Wichita police said the men, ages 20 and 21, were transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police said the men were in a silver Pontiac. They were backing up and hit a pickup.

“The car struck a parked vehicle which then backed up into another parked vehicle,” said Sgt. Don Story, Wichita Police Department.