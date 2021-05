WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are responding to an injury accident call that reportedly involves a person being pinned at Elizabeth and Maple late Monday afternoon. The call came in around 4:20 p.m.

Wichita Fire Department tweeted that one person is critically injured from the crash.

MVA W/ SUBJ TRAPPED | S Elizabeth Ave / W Maple St | E2 confirming a pin – MV vs tree | Initial triage 1 Code Red | — WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) May 31, 2021

This story is developing. KSN has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you the latest details as it becomes available.