Crash in west Wichita sends two to hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police and firefighters responded Thursday to an injury crash at Central and Maize.
The crash, involving two pickups, happened shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital.
