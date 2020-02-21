Crash in west Wichita sends two to hospital

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) - Farmers across the sunflower state are in the midst of a launching a new industry for hemp. Derby hemp farmer, Vernon Hammond, says one of the biggest challenges is finding an affordable crop insurance, "I mean nobody wants to grow something that they can't protect."

Last year, Hammond decided to take that risk when he began growing hemp. "I mean when you can grow something that is gonna bring 300 to 400 times more money than wheat, even on a small scale. What a great subsidy for your income," said Hammond.